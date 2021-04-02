Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Emerald as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerald by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Emerald by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $5.71 on Friday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $413.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

