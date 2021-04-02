Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Insulet by 660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 163,175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $264.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.34. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $155.51 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

