Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of PIE stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

