Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Arconic by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

ARNC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.