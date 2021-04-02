Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $264.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $155.51 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average is $255.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.26.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

