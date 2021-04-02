Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 11,054 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

