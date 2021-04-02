Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,195 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.94. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

