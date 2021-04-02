Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 12,401 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $78.31.

