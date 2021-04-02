Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,806 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 334.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $195.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.93 and a 200 day moving average of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 238.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.90 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

