Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,107 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

