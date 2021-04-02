Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 25,835 SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.87% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $71.43.

