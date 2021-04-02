Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -626.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

