Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,518,000 after buying an additional 58,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,851,000 after buying an additional 123,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 430,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,420,000 after buying an additional 65,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

