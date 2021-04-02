Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of SHAK opened at $113.45 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $138.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

