Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 61,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $81.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

