Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Shake Shack by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $5,383,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -169.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

