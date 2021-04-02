Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Centene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

