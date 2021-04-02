Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.40% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.14 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.

