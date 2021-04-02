Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Globant by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Globant by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

