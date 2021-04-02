Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 334.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $195.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.93 and a 200-day moving average of $189.79. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.90 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

