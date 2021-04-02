Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 950.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEY opened at $20.36 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

