Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASG opened at $8.63 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

