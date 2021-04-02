Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.