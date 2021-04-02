Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.