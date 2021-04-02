Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 312.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $284.77 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.15 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.02.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

