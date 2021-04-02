Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

NYSE RHI opened at $77.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

