Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,671,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 592,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.