Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 411.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of H&R Block worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 20.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 314.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 458,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 347,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.