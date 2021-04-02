Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 124.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after buying an additional 952,235 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after buying an additional 620,028 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,752,000 after buying an additional 328,866 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

