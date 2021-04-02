Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 467.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Evergy by 16,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,390,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.