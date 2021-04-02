Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 241,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 755.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

