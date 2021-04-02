Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.40% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.14 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

