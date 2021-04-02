Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,489,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,034,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

LEN stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

