Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,547,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.