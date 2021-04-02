Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $92.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

