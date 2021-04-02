Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,040,000 after acquiring an additional 198,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,060.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.92 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $338,106.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,719 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

