Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $98.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

