Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FND stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

