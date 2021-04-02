Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Emerald at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerald by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 115.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $5.71 on Friday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $413.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

