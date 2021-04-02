Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,401 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 129.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.67% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $552,000.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $76.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $78.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22.

