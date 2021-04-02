Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,709 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 544,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 219,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $17.25 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,725,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.