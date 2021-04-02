Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,003 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,987,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock valued at $83,567,913. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

