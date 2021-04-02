Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,987 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after buying an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

