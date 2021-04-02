Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $64.10.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

