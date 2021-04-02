Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $49.60 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.