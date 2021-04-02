Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,195 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

JPIN stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

