Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

