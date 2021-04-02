Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after acquiring an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 128,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 1,397.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in shares of Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Pool stock opened at $351.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.00. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $176.19 and a 52 week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

