Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,631 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.