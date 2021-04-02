Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,653 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $351.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.00. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $176.19 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

